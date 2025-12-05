The 10 Best Movie Sweaters of All Time

What makes a great costume? Is it hours and hours of hand-linking chainmail behind the scenes of The Lord of the Rings? Is it a memorable evening gown, like the one Audrey Hepburn wears in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, or the one Marilyn Monroe pours herself into to sing “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Is it, maybe, something as simple as an everyday item of clothing, chosen with purpose? Is it, perhaps, a really great sweater?

If you’re looking for fashion inspo for the colder months, a great place to get it is at the movies. Cinema has featured some of the most iconic coats, dresses, shoes, hats, and every other item that can be worn by the human body, but one item in particular stands out from the rest, and that item is the sweater. You’ll never forget your first time seeing a movie character step into a scene wearing a sweater so great you want to reach through the screen and snatch it from them, and, thankfully, it’s easier than ever to find exact copies or cheap dupes of your favorites.

Because we love to be cozy almost as much as we love chatting about movies, we decided to ring in the almost-winter season by counting down our favorite movie sweaters of all time. These range in type from short-sleeved fashion statements to functional knits meant to keep you warm in the bleakest of conditions, fisherman chic, frumpy fashion no-nos, unforgettable icons, and everything in between. If you’re in the market for a really great sweater, we know a few movie characters who might have some recommendations.

The 10 Most Iconic Sweaters in Movie History Add these sweaters to your Christmas list.

READ MORE: 10 Cozy TV Shows Perfect For Chilly Weather

Get our free mobile app