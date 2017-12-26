It’s the end of the year, which means it’s time for everyone to start compiling their Best Of 2017 lists (you can check out ours here). Here to help is Rotten Tomatoes, who just posted their list of the Top 100 best-reviewed movies of the year just in case you need to catch up by December 31. And yes, sorry haters, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is on it.

All the usual suspects are on the list, from Dunkirk to Get Out, and the rest of the titles are worth checking out if you need something new to watch before the end of the year. A lot of Oscar hopefuls break the top 20, naturally, as do a bunch of the superhero movies that came out this year. Wonder Woman is number 4 on the list (!), Logan is number 6, and Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok did pretty well for themselves too. Also, watch Mudbound!!

Here are the top 20 from the list, each with a rating of 93% fresh or higher — and you can head to Rotten Tomatoes if you want to see the full list:

1. Get Out

2. The Big Sick

3. Dunkirk

4. Wonder Woman

5. Lady Bird

6. Logan

7. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

8. Baby Driver

9. Coco

10. Thor: Ragnarok

11. War for the Planet of the Apes

12. Spider-Man: Homecoming

13. I Am Not Your Negro

14. The Florida Project

15. Call Me By Your Name

16. Logan Lucky

17. Hidden Figures

18. Mudbound

19. The Salesman

20. The Shape of Water

So, there’s your homework for the next few weeks as we gear up for the Golden Globes and the Oscars. A few of these are streaming, like Mudbound, which is on Netflix, and The Big Sick, which is on Amazon Prime and apparently also on PornHub.