The Best Shark Movies That Aren’t Jaws

When it comes to shark movies, we’ve seen it all — the good, the bad, and the hungry. But of course, one shark film swims high above the rest, and that would be Jaws.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, Steven Spielberg’s seminal 1975 nautical horror movie remains a masterclass in moviemaking. At one time the highest-grossing movie in history, Jaws not only spawned an entire franchise of films (some better than others, I'll admit), merchandise, rides, and other media, but it also changed the way modern movies were made and marketed.

From its iconic jump scares to its tension-building score, Jaws solidified a structural and tonal template for subsequent horror and thriller films, such as Alien and Tremors. Outside of horror it's been cited as a major influence on recent films such as Dune, Nope, and Godzilla Minus One, and has received loving homages and references in films such as Finding Nemo and Clerks.

Jaws also set a new standard for TV advertising for theatrical movie releases, as well as redefined the idea of the “blockbuster,” setting a bold new paradigm for big summer “event” movies with big concepts, big costs, and even bigger profits.

The film’s cultural impact was even greater, scaring an entire generation to stay out of the water and sparking conservation groups to act following the movie-related decimation of shark populations via vendetta killing sprees. (Spielberg himself later admitted regret for contributing to the latter.)

It also generated a fresh public interest in sharks and marine life at large, inspiring a new generation of marine biologists and resulting in increased oceanic research and funding. No wonder it was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry in 2001.

Though Jaws is undoubtedly the most influential (as well as one of the earliest) killer shark movies, and remains synonymous with the subgenre, it certainly isn’t the only one worth a watch. From campy creature features that force you to suspend your disbelief, to adrenaline-pumping, deep-sea thrillers, you’ll want to sink your teeth into these great shark movies that aren’t in the Jaws franchise.

