Everything New on Peacock in June 2025
Steven Spielberg’s Jaws turns 50 years old this summer — and if you want to stream it to celebrate, you’re going to need a Peacock subscription. That’s the exclusive spot to stream the film (and all three of its, shall we say, less successful sequels) in June.
On the TV side of things, Peacock will premiere new episodes of Rian Johnson’s detective series Poker Face, plus new seasons of Love Island USA and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Peacock will also have sneak previews of several big summer movies, including How to Train Your Dragon and Jurassic World Rebirth.
Here’s the full list of what’s streaming on Peacock in June 2025. (Note that an asterisk next to a title means it is a Peacock exclusive.)
June 1
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips*
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish*
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing*
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park*
Jurassic Park III*
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom*
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park*
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are - A Chronicle of Racism in America*
The World’s End
It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)
June 2
Bros*
NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)
June 3
American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 - Premiere (NBC)
Below Deck, Season 12 - Premiere (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 - Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.
Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek*
June 4
The Blackening*
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
Next Gen NYC, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
Rams
June 5
DREAMZZZ, Season 3
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Night Swim*
Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying.
Summer House, Season 9 - Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 7
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 8
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 9
How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek*
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Pase a La Fama, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)
Ticket to Paradise*
June 10
The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
After the arrest of the alleged Gilgo Beach killer, this 3-part series goes inside the suspect’s home for the first time, where never-before-seen testimony from his own family unravels a chilling portrait of a man accused of living a double life and hiding dark secrets under their own roof.
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)
June 11
Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.*
High Ground
Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 - Premiere (E!)
NFL Explained
June 12
Drive-Away Dolls*
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - Finale (Peacock Original)*
The hit drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime moves to Peacock for its fifth season. Reprising the role he originated on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 - Premiere (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 9 - Under the Covers (Bravo)
June 13
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Resident Alien, Season 4 - Premiere (USA)
Top Chef, Season 22 - Finale (Bravo)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
June 14
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 15
Jaws*
Jaws 2*
Jaws III*
Jaws The Revenge*
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 16
Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 17
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 19
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Migration*
Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Revival, Season 1 - Premiere (SYFY)
June 20
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 21
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 22
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 23
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 24
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
New York Homicide, Season 3 - All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)
June 26
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 27
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 28
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 29
Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek*
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
June 30
Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo)
