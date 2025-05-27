Everything New on Peacock in June 2025

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws turns 50 years old this summer — and if you want to stream it to celebrate, you’re going to need a Peacock subscription. That’s the exclusive spot to stream the film (and all three of its, shall we say, less successful sequels) in June.

On the TV side of things, Peacock will premiere new episodes of Rian Johnson’s detective series Poker Face, plus new seasons of Love Island USA and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Peacock will also have sneak previews of several big summer movies, including How to Train Your Dragon and Jurassic World Rebirth.

Here’s the full list of what’s streaming on Peacock in June 2025. (Note that an asterisk next to a title means it is a Peacock exclusive.)

June 1

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips*

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish*

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing*

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park*

Jurassic Park III*

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom*

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park*

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are - A Chronicle of Racism in America*

The World’s End

It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)

June 2

Bros*

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)

June 3

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 - Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 12 - Premiere (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 - Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek*

June 4

The Blackening*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)

Rams

June 5

DREAMZZZ, Season 3

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Night Swim*

Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying.

Summer House, Season 9 - Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 7

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 8

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 9

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 - Premiere (Telemundo)

Ticket to Paradise*

June 10

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

After the arrest of the alleged Gilgo Beach killer, this 3-part series goes inside the suspect’s home for the first time, where never-before-seen testimony from his own family unravels a chilling portrait of a man accused of living a double life and hiding dark secrets under their own roof.

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)

June 11

Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.*

High Ground

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 - Premiere (E!)

NFL Explained

June 12

Drive-Away Dolls*

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

The hit drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime moves to Peacock for its fifth season. Reprising the role he originated on Law & Order: SVU, Christopher Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler, who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell’s (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York’s most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home.

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 - Premiere (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 9 - Under the Covers (Bravo)

June 13

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Resident Alien, Season 4 - Premiere (USA)

Top Chef, Season 22 - Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

June 14

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 15

Jaws*

Jaws 2*

Jaws III*

Jaws The Revenge*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 16

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 17

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 19

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Migration*

Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Revival, Season 1 - Premiere (SYFY)

June 20

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 21

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 22

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 23

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 24

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

New York Homicide, Season 3 - All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)

June 26

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Poker Face, Season 2 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 27

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 28

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 29

Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek*

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

June 30

Love Island USA, Season 7 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 - Finale (Bravo)

