Disney’s ‘Big Thunder Mountain’ Film Finds Directors

Another classic Disney theme parks ride, Big Thunder Mountain, is getting the Hollywood treatment with Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie at the helm. As many of you probably know, this isn’t really out of the norm for Disney. Both the Haunted Mansion and The Pirates Of The Caribbean have spawned pretty successful films. In the case of Pirates Of The Caribbean, we ended up with a whole blockbuster franchise that’s been ongoing for almost 20 years now.

The ride itself was originally launched at Disneyland in Anaheim, California back in 1979. When Disney realized just how successful the ride was, they built another in Magic Kingdom in Orlando. Years later, they’d also open up other iterations of the ride in both Tokyo and Paris.

Nobody really has any clue what the movie is going to look like at the end of the day, but the ride itself could offer us some clues. The iconic ride has a rustic aesthetic. It’s a classic mine cart kind of ride, set in a town struck by the fever of the United States Gold Rush. The whole prospector theme definitely lends itself to tons of different directions. We could get a grounded period piece about a family whose life is forever changed when they find gold. Or, Disney could go in a more fairytale direction. Either way, it’s exciting to speculate.

There are a good few people attached to the project already. First off, we have Bert and Bertie, the directorial team behind Hawkeye. LuckyChap Entertainment and Tom Free are set to produce. Kieran and Michele Mulroney have also been picked up to serve as writers on the project. As mentioned, no real plot details have come to light just yet. We don’t really even know how far into the project the team is. Keep an eye out here, and more news is likely to be on the way!

