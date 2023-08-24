Disney Is Finally Making the First ‘Tangled’ Ride

For a film that was a fairly large hit, and then spawned a long-running animated series with plenty of tie-in merchandise, Tangled is oddly underrepresented in the Disney theme parks. If you go to Walt Disney World and you’re looking for something based on Tangled, the only thing to, uh, enjoy are some Tangled themed bathrooms. (That’s not a joke, by the way.)

Finally, Tangled will get a full-fledged ride of its own in a Disney park, and not just be a place to take a poop by It’s a Small World, as Disney Parks Blog revealed a first-look at a new Rapunzel themed land and attraction that is currently under construction.

The area is called “Rapunzel’s Forest” while the ride itself is “Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival.” They describe the land thusly:

A tower stands in Rapunzel’s Forest where the long-haired princess, Rapunzel, has lived since she was a child. Here you can experience Rapunzel’s “best day ever” on Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival attraction, where Rapunzel falls in love with Flynn Rider on a romantic boat ride to the annual Lantern Festival. When a hungry stomach comes calling after this love-filled adventure, enjoy a meal at The Snuggly Duckling restaurant, reminiscent of the establishment by the same name from the film, in a variety of atmospheric dining areas.

You can see an early poster for the attraction below:

READ MORE: The First Marvel Cinematic Universe Musical Debuts at Disneyland

Unfortunately, the Rapunzel boat ride is not coming to Walt Disney World in Florida or to Disneyland in California — at least not yet. The area is part of the “Fantasy Springs” addition to the Tokyo DisneySea park in Japan. In addition to the Tangled attractions, the area will also include a section themed to Peter Pan (complete with a pirate ship and two rides) and one designed to resemble Arendelle from Frozen.

The Tangled ride and the rest of Fantasy Springs is expected to open at Tokyo DisneySea in the spring of 2024. And another Tangled ride is currently in the works for Disneyland Paris as well.

Get our free mobile app