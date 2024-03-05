Disneyland’s Star Tours Is Now the First ‘Mandalorian’ Ride

Guests at Disneyland and Walt Disney World who take a ride on the familiar old Star Tours Star Wars attraction will notice some major changes soon: The first theme-park ride appearances by the stars of Star Wars’ Disney+ shows Ahsoka, Andor, and, yes, The Mandalorian.

Disney announced the upcoming update on their Disney Parks Blog, which noted that “urgent transmissions from Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor , Din Djarin and Grogu may soon be part of your next Starspeeder flight.”

This video gives a brief glimpse of the new footage.

First launched at Disneyland in 1987, Star Tours was the very first Star Wars themed ride, and was an immediate hit. Copies were added to other Disney theme parks over the years, but the actual ride remained the same until 2011, when it was refurbished as Star Tours: The Adventure Continues.

Where the original ride’s film had largely been shot on miniature sets — and had remained the same for decades — the new attraction’s onscreen images were made with computers, and could be constantly swapped out. Each ride features randomized trips to various Star Wars planets and includes appearances from various Star Wars characters — hence the line in their announcement that they “may soon be” on your ride. According to Disney, there are now “250 storyline variations” that are possible on Star Tours, and the latest version has added the planet Peridea from Star Wars: Ahsoka to the various branches that are possible.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World have since added entire Star Wars-themed lands, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, with several new rides, including a Millennium Falcon simulator and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. While Disney+ Star Wars heroes like The Mandalorian have appeared as costumed characters roaming through Galaxy‘s Edge, this will be the first time Mando, Grogu, Andor, or Ahsoka have been involved in any Star Wars ride.

The newly updated Star Tours begins running at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris on April 5.

