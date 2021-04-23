Every year, the Academy Awards are filled with unpredictable twists and turns. Some films sweep ins several categories, while others leave empty-handed. An acting award can go to a pedigreed performer or a newcomer. There’s always frontrunners, and sometimes they win. Sometimes, they lose.

When a decision is made that defies expectations, it is known as an upset. Over the decades, the Oscars has seen its fair share of surprise wins and bitter losses. Sometimes these unexpected victories are deserved, while others remain unjustified.

Here are the biggest Oscar upsets in Academy Award history.

The 10 Biggest Oscar Upsets of All Time

