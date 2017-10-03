Warner Bros. has been pretty good at keeping the secrets of Blade Runner 2049 well hidden, but the final trailer for the movie really toes that line. There are more than a few twists in this movie, some minor, some major, that this trailer does hint at, amongst the characteristic images of flying spinner cars and building-size ads we’ve all come to expect from a Blade Runner movie.

Like most movies of this kind, it’s best to go into Blade Runner 2049 totally blind, but on the other hand, this trailer is the most fun ad for the movie yet. Allow it to wash over you. Breathe in the scent of future rain, bask in the radiation-soaked glow of Roger Deakins’ camerawork. There are some especially striking images shown here: giant pink holograms, a woman standing in a glittery sunlit forest, Gaff (Edward James Olmos) and another one of his origami animals, the constant uncertainty of what’s real and what’s artificial. Ahh, feels like home. Here’s the official synopsis:

Three decades after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters October 6. Read our review here.