An Extended Cut of ‘The Fall Guy’ Is Coming to Streaming

Not one but two versions of The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are ready to debut on streaming.

If you just want to watch the version that played in theaters last spring, that will be on Peacock in August. At the same time, Peacock will also be premiering an “extended cut” of the movie that they boast features “20 minutes of new scenes not previously seen in theaters.”

According to the official description the extended version includes “more action, stunts, romance and more sexy bacon.” I’m not sure people will care about the action or stunts, but I think the sexy bacon will surely raise a few eyebrows.

The Fall Guy, based on the old TV series, stars Gosling as Colt Seavers, a down-on-his-luck stuntman who is called back to work when his former flame (Blunt) becomes the director of the new blockbuster starring the biggest action hero in the world (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). But all is not what it seems on set, and Colt is forced to investigate a mystery in between death-defying stunts, directed by David Leitch and featuring tons of really fun practical effects and gags.

I am definitely interested in the extended cut of the film; I was a big fan of the original version in theaters. As I wrote in my review when the film was released...

...“movie magic” is something of a misnomer. To the audience, when a film works the way The Fall Guy does, it feels like magic. To the filmmakers, creating that magic is part illusion and part exhausting, backbreaking labor, much of it undertaken by the below-the-line craftsmen The Fall Guy valorizes. At one point, Jody tells Colt that she wants their action scenes to convey the idea “How far would you go for the one you love?” Imagine “the one” is not a person but the ecstatic bliss of great cinema and you have the motivating impulse behind this very entertaining movie.

The Fall Guy and The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut will be streaming on Peacock on August 30.

