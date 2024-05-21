‘Dune: Part Two’ Is Now Available on Streaming

The prophecy came true: Dune: Part Two is now available for streaming. Max subscribers can watch the film at home right now.

The conclusion of director Denis Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel continues the story of his 2021 film Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, and many more.

In Part Two, Chalamet’s Paul Atreides adjusts to his new life among the Fremen people of Arrakis, and is slowly pushed by his allies into embracing a prophecy that he is the “Lisan al Gaib,” an off-world prophet who will unite the Fremen and destroy their oppressors. Doing so will give Paul revenge against the forces of House Harkonnen that killed his family in the first Dune. But it may also fulfill Paul’s own prophetic visions, which suggest his embracing his possible role as Lisan al Gaib would lead to a war that would result in countless deaths across the universe.

So far, Dune: Part Two has grossed $281 million in the United States and over $710 million worldwide, making it the biggest box-office hit of the year. That made me happy; as I wrote in my review...

It took a while, but Villeneuve managed to make Dune: Part Two, reassembling his cast and creative team to conclude Paul Atreides’ transformation from inexperienced kid to battle-hardened warrior-prophet. It was worth the wait. Looking back on my earlier review, I find that all its critical hosannas — “the future it conjures feel so complete and tactile that some segments play like a documentary of the world to come,” “totally clear in its premise, politics, and operatic sci-fi story,” “filled with the sort of epic grandeur of vision that Dune fans always insist makes the original text special” — apply equally well here.

Dune: Part Two is now playing on Max. The first Dune is streaming there as well — along with David Lynch’s Dune and the excellent documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune, about the unproduced first adaptation of Herbert’s book, developed by Alejandro Jodorowsky. Later this year, Max will also debut their first TV show based on Dune, Dune: Prophecy, which is set centuries before the events of the movies and follows the Bene Gesserit as they first put their all-important prophecy into motion.

And hey: If you prefer seeing the film on the big screen, check your local theaters; it may still be playing at a multiplex near you. It’s not too late to ride one of them sandworms on the big screen. They might even still have a Dune popcorn bucket if you’re lucky.

