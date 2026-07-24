Three years after it was first announced, Amazon is ready to debut its live-action Blade Runner television series, which is dubbed Blade Runner 2099.

As the title suggests, it’s set half a century after the most recent Blade Runner sequel, and at least based on the first trailer, it focuses entirely on new characters who weren’t featured in the prior films. But of course it is still set in the world of Blade Runner, a dark future populated by “replicants,” synthetic humans who are almost identical to flesh-and-blood human beings. The director of Blade Runner, Ridley Scott, remains involved with the new show as an executive producer.

Watch the first Blade Runner 2099 teaser below:

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This is not Blade Runner’s first foray into television. A few years ago, Adult Swim aired Blade Runner: Black Lotus, a 13-episode animated series set in the Blade Runner universe, but following new characters. Scott first teased the existence of this live-action Blade Runner TV project in 2021.

2099 is executive produced by showrunner Silka Luisa. The first two episodes were directed by Shogun’s Jonathan van Tulleken

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city.

Blade Runner 2099 is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 25. Any chance Miguel O’Hara might show up for a guest spot?

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