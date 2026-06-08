It’s the end of the world in Ridley Scott’s upcoming adaptation of The Dog Stars.

Based on Peter Heller’s bestselling 2012 novel of the same name, The Dog Stars follows a young pilot named Hig as he navigates a brutal post-apocalyptic world where humans are sparse and survivors are preyed upon by violent roaming scavengers called the “Reapers.”

Watch the trailer for The Dog Stars, below:

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Following a deadly pandemic that has wiped out most of Earth’s population, including his beloved wife, pilot Hig (Jacob Elordi) and his dog team up with a staunch military survivalist named Bangley (Josh Brolin) to create an isolated homestead for themselves in the hangar of an abandoned airport.

However, things get dangerous when Hig, after intercepting a mysterious transmission over the radio, ventures out in search of “hope and humanity,” according to the film’s official logline.

Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce also star in the stacked upcoming sci-fi thriller.

Check out the official poster for the film, below:

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Speaking to Dazed in 2025, Scott (Gladiator, Alien) revealed he believes The Dog Stars could be his best film yet.

“The one I just finished, The Dog Stars, [shot for just 34 days]. It’s the speed of a TV show, but maybe my best movie. Every movie is a discovery of who you are, and making choices about actors. Before I speak to anybody, I look at everything they’ve done. I cast Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, and Josh Brolin. Frequently, the biggest thing I’m good at is casting. If they’re available, normally I get them,” Scott said.

Ridley’s last movie, Gladiator II, released in 2024.

The Dog Stars releases in theaters on August 28, 2026.

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