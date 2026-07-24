Dial of Destiny may be the last Indiana Jones movie, but it’s definitely not the last Indiana Jones story.

We just got an Indiana Jones video game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and now Marvel is getting into the act with the first Indiana Jones comic book series in a few years.

At Comic-Con, Marvel announced their upcoming series Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandamonium from writer Jason Aaron — who previously had an acclaimed run on Marvel’s Star Wars comics — and artist Aaron Kuder.

Marvel is billing Sword of Pandemonium as a sequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, set shortly after its events an featuring both Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood.

On Marvel.com, Aaron is quoted saying...

“This is the Indy of Raiders of the Lost Ark, fresh off his harrowing experience on the island of Geheimhaven. Dark events were set in motion that day, strange new enemies have risen from the shadows, and for Indy and Marion Ravenwood the globe-trotting, punching, whip-cracking, and death-defying escapades, not to mention the archaeology, have just begun.”

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READ MORE: The Time Spider-Man’s Co-Creator Did an Indiana Jones Comic

This is far from the first Indiana Jones comic. For many years, Dark Horse held the Indy license and published numerous miniseries featuring the world’s favorite adventuring archaeologist. Prior to that, Marvel actually published a series about the character in the 1980s, concurrent with the original movies.

Marvel’s The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones was launched by the great writer/artist John Byrne. Later in the series, Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko illustrated the book for several issues (a period I wrote about here at ScreenCrush back when Dial of Destiny hit theaters). After Further Adventures wound down, Marvel lost the license for many years. But now that Disney owns Lucasfilm, it opens up new opportunities for Marvel to make comics based on their characters.

Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium goes on sale on December 9.