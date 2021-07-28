Bob Odenkirk Now Stable After ‘Heart-Related Incident’ On Set

Following a day with no updates, we finally have word on Bob Odenkirk’s current condition. The actor is “stable” and still in the hospital following a “heart-related incident” while shooting Season 6 of his AMC series Better Call Saul.

In a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), Odenkirk’s rep said Odenkirk “and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

The update comes after a day when friends and colleagues sent words of support for Odenkirk through social media, including his Mr. Show partner David Cross and his former Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston.

Better Call Saul premiered in 2015 as a spinoff and prequel to Breaking Bad, and quickly became one of AMC’s most popular shows. As the series grew, so has Odenkirk’s popularity. Previously thought of as a comic writer and actor thanks to his work on shows like Saturday Night Live and Mr. Show, he emerged as a more dramatic presence and then a leading man through his work as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Earlier this year, he headlined his own action movie, Nobody, which played off his average joe persona by casting him as a former assassin who has settled into an ordinary life but then gets dragged by into the criminal underworld. Odenkirk has also made recent appearances in Incredibles 2, Dolemite Is My Name, Little Women, and the animated series Undone.

Season 6 of Better Call Saul is expected to run for 13 episodes and premiere in early 2022.