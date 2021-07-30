Bob Odenkirk Says He’s ‘Going To Be Ok’

For the first time since he collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul three days ago, Bob Odenkirk has posted an update on his health. Writing on his Twitter account, Odenkirk sent out a heartfelt “thank you” to his “family and friends who have surrounded me this week” and for “the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care.“

“It’s overwhelming,” Odenkirk wrote. “But I feel the love and it means so much.

The first statement from Odenkirk’s representatives about his condidtions claimed he had a “heart-related incident.” In another tweet, Odenkirk revealed he had “a small heart attack” but that he’s “going to be ok” thanks to his doctors who were able to “fix the blockage without surgery.”

Better Call Saul premiered in 2015 as a spinoff and prequel to Breaking Bad, and quickly became one of AMC’s most popular shows. As the series grew, so has Odenkirk’s popularity. Previously thought of as a comic writer and actor thanks to his work on shows like Saturday Night Live and Mr. Show, he emerged as a more dramatic presence and then a leading man through his work as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Earlier this year, he headlined his own action movie, Nobody, which played off his average joe persona by casting him as a former assassin who has settled into an ordinary life but then gets dragged by into the criminal underworld. Odenkirk has also made recent appearances in Incredibles 2, Dolemite Is My Name, Little Women, and the animated series Undone.

Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season is expected to premiere on AMC in 2022.

