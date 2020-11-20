The 10 Craziest Body-Swap Movies of All Time

Blumhouse’s newest slasher comedy Freaky was released last week. The plot follows an unpopular high schooler named Millie (Kathryn Newton) who finds herself in the body of the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn), the serial killer that attempted to murder her. Millie, now in the Butcher’s body, has to work with her friends to figure out how to switch back.

If you liked Freaky, here are 10 other movies that feature body-swapped main characters. Some are broad comedies, while others are darker in tone. A few actually justify the scientific logic behind the swaps, while most just chalk it up to good ol’ fashioned magic. Either way, when you wake up in someone else’s body, you know things are gonna get crazy.