It’s official: Freaky Friday is getting a sequel — with original stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan both returning to reprise their roles from the 2003 movie as mother and daughter duo Tess and Anna Coleman..

Joining them from the original film will be Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao — most of the old cast, in fact. New additions include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

In addition to the image above, Disney shared a video from the set as production began today on the film.

READ MORE: Remakes and Sequels That Were Better Than Their Original Movies

Nisha Ganatra will direct this film; the first movie from 2003 was directed by Mark Waters and was a remake of 1976’s Freaky Friday, which in turn was based on the novel of the same name by Mary Rodgers, all of which are about a mom and a daughter who switch places; the daughter wakes up inside the mother’s body one Friday and vice versa.

Curtis and Lohan’s Freaky Friday grossed more than $160 million worldwide. As for the sequel, here is how Disney describes its premise:

A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

As legacyquels go, this seems like a fairly promising premise. I’m not sure how the mechanics of having three women swap places will work, but the notion of a daughter now being a mother and swapping places with her own kid has a lot of potential.

The Freaky Friday sequel, which doesn’t have an official title yet, will premiere in theaters in 2025.

Get our free mobile app