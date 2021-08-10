Queen Is ‘Looking at Ideas’ For ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sequel

We will rock you ... again?

Despite the fact that a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel would be, let’s say, narratively difficult to engineer given Queen’s career arc, a second biopic about the band has been rumored for years. That could have something to do with the fact that the film grossed more than $900 million worldwide. (It’s the #1 biopic in box-office history.) If something makes that much money, someone somewhere is going to try to make a sequel. That’s just how Hollywood works.

And indeed Queen guitarist Brian May claims the band is “looking at it” — it being a Bohemian Rhapsody 2: The Show Must Go On. (Final title TBD.) During an Instagram live session (via NME) he said any sequel will be an uphill battle because “it’s going to be hard to follow [Bohemian Rhapsody] as none of us could have predicted how massive that was going to be.”

He added:

We put a lot of heart and soul into making it and no one could have predicted [its success] as it was bigger than Gone With The Wind. But yes, we are thinking maybe it could happen, but it would have to be a great script. It’s going to take a while to figure that out.

On top $900 million in ticket sales, Bohemian Rhapsody also won for Academy Awards, including a Best Actor prize for star Rami Malek. (There was also the little matter of its original director, Bryan Singer, getting fired during production and being replaced by Dexter Fletcher.) I have no idea what you could do for a Bohemian Rhapsequel, given how the first film ends ... maybe you make a movie about the making of Bohemian Rhapsody? That would probably be the most interesting of all possible subjects.