New ‘No Time to Die’ Featurette Introduces Rami Malek’s Villain

We’re still a solid two months from the release of No Time to Die thanks to coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get hyped up for the 25th James Bond film. MGM has released a new teaser clip focusing on Bond’s newest adversary, Safin (Rami Malek). In the featurette, Malek shares his thoughts on his character. Specifically, he shares how he worked to make the villain particularly “unsettling.” Check it out below:

"What he wants, and what he’s willing to do, makes him a very frightening character, both personally to Bond but also on a global level," adds No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Indeed, Safin's quiet determination makes him a worthy threat to Daniel Craig's Bond. Because he believes in his mission down to his core, Safin won't be easily swayed by violence or bargaining."Safin is a formidable adversary," Malek continues. "James Bond has to adapt to him."

We may have a better idea of Safin’s intentions and his overall unnerving presence, but we still don’t know much else yet. We don’t know his origins, or even his real name. Some 007 fans have gone so far as to claim that Safin is really Dr. No (Bond’s first ever onscreen villain) in disguise. While Malek has neither completely confirmed or denied this possibility, he stated earlier this year that there is a “resurgence of an Ian Fleming influence” on the upcoming film.

No Time to Die is currently scheduled to be released on November 20.