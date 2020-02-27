‘No Time to Die’ Will Be the Longest James Bond Movie To Date

The Regal Cinema and AMC websites have revealed the runtime for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die, and it’s shaping up to be the longest Bond fare we’ve ever seen. Daniel Craig’s fifth and final adventure as James Bond will supposedly run a lengthy 163 minutes. That’s 2 hours and 43 minutes, making it officially longer than 2015’s Spectre at 2 hours and 28 minutes.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) and written by Fukunaga, Neil Pervis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die begins five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Bond has spent that time living a peaceful life in Jamaica, until he is recruited by his old friend Felix Leiter to rescue a kidnapped scientist. According to the movie’s official synopsis, the mission “turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” Léa Seydoux will reprise her role as Bond’s love interest Dr. Madeleine Swan, and Rami Malek will star as Safin, an adversary of Bond.

With such an ambitious premise, No Time to Die will most likely benefit from such a long runtime. If Avengers: Endgame taught us anything, it’s that when a major franchise builds up that much momentum, it’s crucial for the movie to take its time playing it out. And as the 25th 007 film, it sure has a lot of expectations to live up to.

No Time to Die will be released in the US on April 10.