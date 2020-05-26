‘Bourne’ Producer Says Franchise Is Looking For a New Director

After The Bourne Legacy — made without director Paul Greengrass and star Matt Damon — flopped, the world clamored for their return in a fourth film about Damon’s Jason Bourne. In 2016, they got what they wanted: Jason Bourne, directed by Greengrass and starring Damon aaaaaand it bombed with critics and garnered only tepid box office. Jason Bourne was so mediocre it took a franchise everyone loved and actually hurt its legacy, no pun intended.

Nevertheless, the series’ producer, Frank Marshall, has not given up on it. In a wide-ranging interview with Collider, Marshall revealed he’s still looking to continue the Bourne franchise, in a new direction and a new director. His quote:

I do like the Bourne series, and I do think that’s an opportunity for different filmmakers to come in now. So, I’m hoping that we can find a new story for Bourne and a new filmmaker. We are looking.

A new story for Bourne could be a new story for “Bourne,” meaning the overall franchise, or a new story for Bourne specifically, with Matt Damon — or perhaps a new actor playing the character.

Either way, Bourne has proven very difficult to expand beyond the core character. The Bourne Legacy, with Jeremy Renner playing a similar character, was enough of a disappointment to convince Universal to pony up the dough to bring back Greengrass and Damon, and a recent TV series set in the Bourne universe, Treadstone, was recently canceled after one season on USA Network. So it would take a very talented director to bring Jason Bourne back in some way. But who?