More non-'Buffy' fans have seen 'Once More, With Feeling' than any episode of the series. This is, of course, the infamous musical episode, where a nasty demon named Sweet arrives in town and everyone finds themselves breaking into song and dance numbers at the drop of a hat. On one hand, it's a perfect introduction to the show. Every character gets their fair share of great moments and the songs, while certainly goofy and overblown, are a blast. However, what elevates it into one of the best episodes of the entire series is how it takes the absurd premise and uses it to have characters make important decisions and drop massive revelations that they normally wouldn't. Like 'Hush,' this is a gimmick episode that uses its high concept to propel the story forward in unexpected ways. In this case, they use the musical formula to send Buffy and her friends down a path so lonely and devastating that you just have to do it in a poppy musical to keep it from getting too depressing. As overseen as this episode is, it remains astonishingly good.