‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Revival Casts New Star

Buffy the Vampire Slayer has its new slayer.

The revival’s other star, Sarah Michelle Gellar, revealed the news herself on her Instagram account, sharing a video of the moment she told her new co-star, actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong, that she had been picked to play the “Chosen One” of the new Buffy.

“From the second we all saw your tape,” Gellar told Armstrong, “there was no one else in our eyes that could do it.”

You can watch Gellar give Armstrong the news that she got the part below.

READ MORE: 10 TV Show Flops That Turned Out to Be Huge Hits

Armstrong will be familiar to Star Wars fans; she recently played Fern, one of the central young characters on the Disney+ series Skeleton Crew. (To date, Lucasfilm has not announced a second season for the show, which premiered in December of 2024.)

Armstrong also starred in the title role in the recent Firestarter remake that premiered on Peacock in 2022. She has also appeared in It Chapter Two, Black Widow, The Tomorrow War, and also appears in the upcoming TV shows Stick and The Lowdown.

News of a Buffy revival series broke in February. Hulu has ordered a pilot for the show, which is a legacyquel continuation of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series that aired on the WB and UPN from 1997 to 2003. The pilot will be directed by Eternals’ Chloe Zhao. Based on the video Gellar shared, it’s pretty clear that her Buffy teams with a new slayer to fight off some new supernatural threat.

Gellar’s involvement is (obviously) confirmed, but it’s not yet clear which other past Buffy stars may return as well. (Buffy creator Joss Whedon is not involved with the revival.) Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman are the showrunners on the new project, which does not yet have a release date (or, for that matter, a guaranteed order for a full season of episodes).