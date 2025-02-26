One of the stars of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and a popular presence in ’90s films and TV shows, has died.

The New York Post reports that Michelle Trachtenberg, who appeared for three seasons on Buffy as the title character’s sister Dawn, and also co-starred on the original incarnation of Gossip Girl, has died. The Post claims, per police sources, that “her death is not being investigated as suspicious.” (TMZ reports that “the cause [of her death] remains unclear.”)

Trachtenberg was only 39 years old.

Born in 1985, Trachtenberg appeared on the Nickelodeon sitcom The Adventures of Pete & Pete and done numerous commercials when she received her breakthrough role as the title character in Harriet the Spy. The film, based on the kids novel by Louise Fitzhugh, became a cult hit, and was the first film released by Nickelodeon Movies.

In the year 2000, Trachtenberg joined the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer starting with the series’ fifth season. In the Season 5 premiere, “Buffy vs. Dracula,” Buffy suddenly has a sister — Trachtenberg’s Dawn — even though the character had never been mentioned or appeared on any of the prior seasons. The mystery of Dawn’s true origin and the reasons behind her arrival became an ongoing mystery on the series.

A few years after Buffy concluded, Trachtenberg became a recurring guest star on the original Gossip Girl, playing the manipulative Georgina. (Trachtenberg reprised her role on the recent Gossip Girl revival as well.)

After Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg appeared on shows like Criminal Minds, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Sleepy Hollow, and hosted the Tubi true crime series Meet, Marry, Murder.

TMZ’s report on Trachtenberg’s death claims that “in recent months, the former child star shared troubling social media posts, appearing gaunt and frail.” In response, Trachtenberg insisted in other posts that she was “happy and healthy.”

Whatever the circumstances of her death, this is a shocking loss. 39 years old is way too young to lose someone.