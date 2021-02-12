Cameron Crowe Reveals His Idea For ‘Jerry Maguire 2’

Cameron Crowe’s Elizabethtown just came out on Blu-ray for the first time, Crowe is promoting the release by doing some interviews about the film and his career. If you’re interested in his movies, or in Elizabethtown in particular, they’re interesting conversations. Maybe it’s because Crowe got his start as a journalist, but he’s always willing to talk and usually gives very candid answers.

For example, check out his interview in Collider, which is predominantly about Elizabethtown and why he loves it and where it came up short. It also touches on his ideas for sequels to his earlier work. Crowe has never made any kind of sequel to one of his movies, but he revealed that he has considered making two: One about Lloyd Dobler, John Cusack’s character from Say Anything, and one on the world of Jerry Maguire, his 1996 romantic comedy that gave the world “You complete me,” You had me at hello,” and “Show me the money!”

That last one is the area Crowe thinks is really worth exploring in another movie: The lives of the Tidwells, the characters played by Cuba Gooding Jr. and Regina King. As Crowe himself explained...

I'm still interested in what happened to Lloyd Dobler and Jerry McGuire. I just feel like Jerry Maguire, if there was ever going to be a continuing story about Jerry Maguire, I always thought it should be about the Tidwells. I always thought it should be Marcy and Rod. From time to time, people have called up and said ‘We want to do a TV show of Jerry Maguire,’ and I’ll say, ‘You know, I think that story continues with the Tidwells,’ and they never call back. You don’t want to see Regina King do Marcy Tidwell? I’d do that in a second.

A TV show starring Regina King and Cuba Gooding Jr. does sound pretty great. But is it possible to get Jonathan Lipnicki on there, too? We really want to see what happened to Ray.