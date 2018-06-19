We could all use a feel good moment these days. (Me, I’m speaking personally here. I could use a feel good moment these days.) So here is one: Chadwick Boseman, accepting his MTV Movie & TV Award last night for Best Hero for his performance in Black Panther, chose the moment to honor the real-life heroism of James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman who entered a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee and began shooting the customers. Shaw, who was not armed, was able to grab the attacker’s weapon, surely saving numerous lives. Then, if that wasn’t enough, Shaw started his own GoFundMe to raise money for the victims of the shooting, and ultimately was able to give more than $200,000 to those in need.

He is most surely a hero, who deserves every honor he gets. As for other honors from the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, here’s the full list of winners, which was dominated by Black Panther (which also won Best Movie, Best Performance, and Best Villain) on the film side of things and Stranger Things (Best Show, Best TV Performance, Most Frightened Performance, Best Musical Moment) on the television side:

Best Movie: Black Panther

Best Show: Stranger Things

Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Best Kiss: Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon

Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Best Onscreen Team: The Losers’ Club, It

Best Comedic Performance: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Best Fight: Gal Gadot vs German soldiers, Wonder Woman

Best Music Documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two

Best Reality Series: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Best Musical Moment: Stranger Things

