Chadwick Boseman Honors Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. in MTV Awards Acceptance Speech
We could all use a feel good moment these days. (Me, I’m speaking personally here. I could use a feel good moment these days.) So here is one: Chadwick Boseman, accepting his MTV Movie & TV Award last night for Best Hero for his performance in Black Panther, chose the moment to honor the real-life heroism of James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman who entered a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee and began shooting the customers. Shaw, who was not armed, was able to grab the attacker’s weapon, surely saving numerous lives. Then, if that wasn’t enough, Shaw started his own GoFundMe to raise money for the victims of the shooting, and ultimately was able to give more than $200,000 to those in need.
He is most surely a hero, who deserves every honor he gets. As for other honors from the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, here’s the full list of winners, which was dominated by Black Panther (which also won Best Movie, Best Performance, and Best Villain) on the film side of things and Stranger Things (Best Show, Best TV Performance, Most Frightened Performance, Best Musical Moment) on the television side:
Best Movie: Black Panther
Best Show: Stranger Things
Best Performance in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Best Performance in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Best Hero: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Best Villain: Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Best Kiss: Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon
Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Best Onscreen Team: The Losers’ Club, It
Best Comedic Performance: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale
Best Fight: Gal Gadot vs German soldiers, Wonder Woman
Best Music Documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two
Best Reality Series: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Best Musical Moment: Stranger Things
