The 10 Biggest Opening Weekends for Superhero Movies Ever

Time and time again superhero movies have proven to make big bucks at the box office, drawing audiences eager to see their favorite heroes battle it out in epic clashes of good vs. evil on the big screen. But one studio rules them all when it comes to opening weekends, and that would be the House of Mouse.

Despite its recent slump, Disney’s ambitious Marvel Cinematic Universe has largely been a powerful theatrical juggernaut ever since Robert Downey Jr.’s quippy Iron Man first zoomed into theaters back in 2008, setting the stage for Phases One, Two, and Three of the MCU, as well as the broader Infinity War saga that kept fans coming back for more big, cosmic CGI brawls for over a decade.

Naturally, all four Avengers movies land in the top 10 (one of them is even the second highest-grossing movie of all time), while only one non-Marvel superhero movie makes an appearance — and it's animated!

In fact, the only superhero movie on this list not distributed by Walt Disney Studios is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

And sorry, DC fans: Not a single movie in the top 10 biggest superhero movie opening weekends is a DC flick, though Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), and The Dark Knight (2008) take the 13th, 14th, and 15th spots, respectively.

Below, take a look at the 10 biggest superhero movie opening weekends of all time.

Top 10 Biggest Superhero Opening Weekends

These superhero box-office juggernauts soared during their first weekend in theaters. See if your favorite hero landed on this list of biggest opening weekends ever for superhero movies.

The Most Underrated Superhero Movies

Comic book fans need to make sure they have seen these movies — no matter what they’ve heard about them elsewhere.
