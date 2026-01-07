The fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser is here. (Here in this case means any theater showing Avatar: Fire and Ash.) After Steve Rogers, Thor, and the X-Men, the latest features a major Marvel crossover: Between the forces of Wakanda (including Letitia Wright’s Black Panther and Winston Duke’s M’Baku) and the Fantastic Four (namely Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Thing). Plus Tenoch Huerta Mejia’s Namor is there as well.

So what brings these huge Marvel characters together? What are they talking about? What’s their Marvel comics history, and what does it mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? In our latest Avengers: Doomsday breakdown video, we’ll discuss the latest teaser and all the theories around it. We’ll give you all the info we’ve got about Doctor Doom’s plans for the Avengers’ kids, exactly what universe’s Wakanda and Fantastic Four we’re looking at, and how all of this might also connect to Shang-Chi and his Ten Rings.

Watch the full video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the fourth teaser for Avengers: Doomsday and Doctor Doom’s master plan, check out more of our videos below, including one on the third teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, our full breakdown of the Avengers: Doomsday X-Men teaser, and our full breakdown of the Avengers: Doomsday Thor teaser and what it means for the MCU’s future. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app