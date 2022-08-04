Chris Pratt’s ‘Garfield’ Movie Gets a Release Date

The new Garfield finally has an official release date, meaning we’ll get to see if the internet was right or not about Chris Pratt’s casting in the title role. For whatever reason, the combo of Pratt voicing both Garfield the cat and Mario from Super Mario Bros. had people flipping out. Social media was having a bit of a rough patch with Chris Pratt at the time. Either way, the lasagna-munching Monday-hating orange cat comes to the big screen on February 16, 2024.

As of now, the studio hasn't really shared any plot details. It seems like they’re keeping any news about the movie under lock and key. We do know, however, that Samuel L. Jackson will also star in the film as a brand new character, Vic, who is Garfield’s father. Garfield’s family has been explored a bit in the comic strips, but his father has never made an appearance, by the name Vic or otherwise.

The movie is going to be directed by Mark Dindal, known for movies like The Emperor’s New Groove and Chicken Little. He’s also done extensive special effects work on other Disney movies like The Little Mermaid and The Rescuers Down Under. The script comes to Dindal through David Reynolds, one of the main writers behind The Emperor’s New Groove and Finding Nemo.

This’ll be the first time Garfield has made it to theaters since Garfield: The Movie in 2004, and its 2006 sequel Garfield: A Tale Of Two Kitties. Those two movies, if you don’t remember, weren’t really received all that well. In fact, Bill Murray even jokes about how they’d be his only regrets in Zombieland. Both movies have a Rotten Tomatoes score of less than 20 percent. Here’s hoping that the 2024 release helps us all forget.

Once again, Garfield is scheduled for a release on February 16, 2024.

