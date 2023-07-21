‘The Marvels’ Trailer: A Trio of Cosmic Heroes Team Up

Well I guess Nick Fury survives Secret Invasion. (Unless he’s replaced by a Skrull?)

Either way, Samuel L. Jackson is all over the new trailer for The Marvels, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s big fall release. It brings together a trio of cosmic heroes: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris, who I assume will get a code name in this movie). A Kree baddie (played by Zawe Ashton) somehow gets the Marvels’ cosmic powers “entangled” so that when they use their abilities they switch places no matter where they are in the universe. Shenanigans, as you would expect, ensue.

You can check out the full trailer for the film below:

There’s a new poster for the film as well:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.”

The Marvels is scheduled to open in theaters on November 10.

