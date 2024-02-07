‘The Marvels’ Makes Streaming Debut

Frugal Marvel fans, take note: The Marvels is now available on streaming.

The 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — which is also the lowest-grossing film in the entire MCU by some $65 million — is now on Disney+.

The Marvels was designed as a kind of all-star crossover team-up movie, uniting three different heroes from across the MCU: Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) from the Captain Marvel and Avengers movies, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) from the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) from WandaVision. Despite all the star power — Samuel L. Jackson also co-starred as his MCU mainstay Nick Fury — the movie was Marvel’s biggest theatrical flop to date. It didn’t fare much better with critics, either; its Rotten Tomatoes score currently sits at a barely fresh 62 percent.

But hey, this is the beauty of streaming. If you’re already a Disney+ subscriber, it doesn’t cost you a dime to check out the film for yourself.

Truth be told, I wasn’t a huge fan of the movie myself. In my own ranking of every one of Marvel’s movies, I’ve got the film listed 30th out of 33 titles — ahead of only Eternals, The Incredible Hulk, and Thor: The Dark World. As I wrote in my review here at ScreenCrush...

The movie has the manic pacing and plot-hole-strewn story of very troubled, heavily reworked production. One gets the distinct sensation that at some point, somewhere in the process, a person in charge made the determination that The Marvels could not be made great, but it could be made fast. Narrative logic, character development, and scenes where the characters simply speak to one another have mostly been sacrificed in the name of speed.

But what do I know? Go check it out for yourself and see what you think. You can watch The Marvels on Disney+ right now.

