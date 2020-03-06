Listen to Christina Aguilera’s New Song From ‘Mulan’

Fans of the original Mulan fondly remember the song “Reflection” from the soundtrack, which helped launch the career of a very young Christina Aguilera. Only 17 at the time the song was released, Aguilera soon went on to record her first album. Now there’s a new Mulan, and Aguilera has recorded a new version of “Reflection” for the soundtrack — along with an all-new song called “Loyal Brave True,” which was just released online as a single.

Here’s an excerpt from the song, along with a new “Special Look” at the remake:

And here’s the complete version of the song:

In a press release, Aguilera had this to say about returning to Mulan 22 years later:

The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal. It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.

For full nostalgic feels, here is the original video for “Reflection.” The ’90s!!!

Mulan opens in theaters on March 27. The full soundtrack for the new film comes out on March 25.