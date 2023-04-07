Every Star Wars Movie Ranked From Worst to First

When I was a kid there were three Star Wars movies. When I was a teenager, there were six. Now there are 12, plus a slew of Disney+ TV shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Under Disney’s ownership, Star Wars has expanded from a galasy into an entire multimedia universe. So why not rank it?

The only rule for inclusion on this list was theatrical films only. It didn’t seem fair to compare Rogue One to Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure or Ewoks: The Battle For Endor. Maybe we should have (Caravan did play in theaters in Europe, after all) but we didn’t. (Count your blessings, Rogue One! You’re lucky.) These are specifically the 12 theatrical Star Wars features to date, from worst to first. We can rank the TV stuff another time. (1: The Star Wars Holiday Special, 2: Everything Else.) And if the latest round of announced Star Wars movies — like James Mangold’s Dawn of the Jedi or Dave Filoni’s Disney+ Star Wars Avengers hullabaloo — ever do make it to theaters, we’ll rank those too.

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm loading...

You may not agree with my list. (Based on the comments most of my writing about Star Wars gets on Twitter, the odds are very good you will not agree my list.) And that’s totally okay. As long as you agree that Attack of the Clones is the worst prequel. If we’ve got in common, we’re going to be just fine.

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best Here is every theatrical Star Wars movie, ranked from the worst to the best.

