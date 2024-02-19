Christopher Nolan wants to make a horror movie.

The Oppenheimer director has revealed he is a huge fan of the genre and would relish the opportunity to work on his own horror film.

During a conversation with the British Film Institute, he said: "I think horror films are very interesting because they depend on very cinematic devices. It’s really about [provoking] a visceral response to things. So at some point, I’d love to make a horror film. But I think a really good horror film requires a really exceptional idea — and those are few and far between. So I haven’t found the story that lends itself to that. But I think it’s a very interesting genre from a cinematic point of view. It’s also one of the few genres where — the studios make a lot of these films — and they’re films that have a lot of bleakness, a lot of abstraction. They have a lot qualities that Hollywood is generally very resistant to putting into films, but that’s a genre where it’s allowable.”

And, Nolan also insisted there are moments of horror in his Oscar nominated historical drama Oppenheimer.

He said: “Certainly Oppenheimer has elements of horror — which I definitely think is appropriate for the subject matter. The middle of the film is very heavily based on the heist genre, and the third act of the film is the courtroom drama. And the reason I settled on those two genres for those sections is they are mainstream genres in which dialogue and people talking is inherently tense and interesting to an audience. That’s the fun thing with genre — you get to play with a lot of different areas whereas in different type of film you really wouldn’t be allowed to.”

Oppenheimer is currently streaming on Peacock.

