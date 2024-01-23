Oscars 2024: The Full List of Nominations
This year’s crop of Oscar nominees have arrived. And they are, by and large, what you would expect, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer dominating in many categories, and scoring 13 nominations, including for Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director (Nolan) and Best Picture.
There were certainly some surprises. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were both overlooked for their work on the Best Picture nominee Barbie, while Robbie’s co-star America Ferrera got a Best Supporting Actress nomination, which was a bit unexpected. And while Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon scored numerous nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture, it was overlooked in Best Adapted Screenplay.
Here are the full list of this year’s nominees. The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 10 at the Academy Awards, which will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Documentary
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
“Island In Between”
“The Last Repair Shop”
“Nai Nai & Wai Po”
Best International Film
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teacher’s Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Original Song
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For,” Barbie
Best Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short Film
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-five Sense”
“Our Uniform”
“Pachyderme”
“War Is Over: Inspired By the Music of John & Yoko”
Best Live Action Short Film
“The After”
“Invincible”
“Knight of Fortune”
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”