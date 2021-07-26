‘Chucky’ Trailer: A Killer Movie Franchise Heads to TV

Child’s Play has been a staple of the horror sections in video stores and streaming sites for decades. This fall, it heads to television for the first time with Chucky, a new series that’s premiering on USA Network and Syfy this fall. Rather than a reboot (there was already a Child’s Play movie reboot a few years ago; it didn’t go great), this series is a continuation of the same storyline that began with the very first Chucky movie back in 1988. The show is created by Don Mancini, who conceived the franchise in the first place, and has been involved in almost every movie to this point. They’ve even brought back Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

In the show, a new Chucky doll finds its way into the hands of a bullied teenager, with typically violent results. When people start turning up dead, it looks like Chucky’s new owner is to blame. Classic Chucky; always murdering people and blaming it on others. Who would ever believe a “Good Guy” doll was a killer? Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis

In the new television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage 'Good Guy' doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town's deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky's past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Chucky premieres on USA and Syfy on October 12 at 10PM.