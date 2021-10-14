First Episode Of ‘Chucky’ TV Show Released Online For Free

Just in time for Halloween, USA Network and Syfy have released the first episode of the new Chucky TV series online. The show, which picks up after the events of 2017’s Cult of Chucky, breathes new life into the horror franchise. Chucky is helmed by Don Mancini, who wrote the screenplay for the original Child's Play trilogy.

See if you can stomach the 45-minute episode below, which features the demonic red-haired doll in all its bloodthirsty glory. If you brave the whole premiere, you can unwind by watching the special behind-the-scenes look at the series following the credits:

In an age where every major streaming platform and network is competing for viewers’ time and attention, the concept of giving audiences a taste of a new series has become quite popular. HBO created a similar offering with Lovecraft Country, as did Paramount+ with Star Trek: Picard. Presenting viewers with a freebie episode typically only works when a show is really good, and luckily, Chucky’s premiere shows promise for the rest of the series.

Based off the premiere alone, Chucky currently has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 93 percent. While non-fans may not find the subject matter particularly appealing, devotees of the franchise should be satisfied with the new series' commitment to recapturing the blood-soaked mayhem of the original Child’s Play films.

The series brings back previous Chucky alumni including Brad Dourif, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise and Tiffany Valentine. They’re joined by newcomers Alyvia Alyn Lind, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Teo Briones, Lexa Doig, Devon Sawa and Barbara Alyn Woods. New episodes of Chucky will arrive every Tuesday on both USA Network and Syfy.