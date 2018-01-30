These days, whenever J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company gets started on something, there’s always a chance it’s going to be another Cloverfield movie. That’s what we thought when we heard about Overlord, a supernatural thriller set on the eve of D-Day involving a group of soldiers fighting monsters in a Nazi-occupied village. Turns out, our speculations were correct, and it looks like we’re getting two Cloverfield movies this year.

When we first heard about Overlord, it was an innocuous casting announcement that Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell would appear in a supernatural thriller set during World War II. But two things stood out: First, Overlord was being produced by 10 Cloverfield Lane producer Lindsey Weber, and, second, that Tagruato, a fictional company that features subtly in both Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane, began in the year 1945. The signs seemed to be there, and, yes, on Monday /Film’s sources confirmed that Overlord is indeed a Cloverfield movie. We might get to see how all of this began in the first place.

On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.

Tagruato is the parent company of Bold Futura, a technology manufacturer for the military and for space exploration companies that John Goodman’s character worked for in 10 Cloverfield Lane. That connects it pretty clearly to both God Particle (the third Cloverfield movie set on a space station, which might get released by Netflix in the next few months) and Overlord, set during WWII. Could Hitler have been the cause of that monster descending on New York City back in 2008? It always seems to go back to Nazis, doesn’t it.