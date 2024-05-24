The Worst Netflix Sci-Fi Movies

With the sheer amount of content promised by streaming juggernaut Netflix in the decade since it started making its own stuff, not all of it could be amazing. Since it routinely put quality on the backburner in favor of quantity, most of it wasn’t even that good, existing in that strange limbo between “actually bad” and “just okay” that most streaming movies and TV shows statistically fall into.

But what of the stuff on the other end, existing in the realm of the “actually bad”? That’s what we’re here to celebrate today, in our way, highlighting ten of Netflix’s worst feature efforts in the science fiction realm. Sci-fi is where the gulf between good and bad is the widest, as it becomes obvious pretty early on whether a movie made in the genre is focused less on telling a good story than putting a bunch of digital effects and fight scenes onscreen and calling it a day.

There is, at least, some variety in badness. None of these movies are quite alike: Some are set on space stations or other planets, while others tell a tale of a usually dystopian or post-apocalyptic future Earth. Some of them mix genres, combining sci-fi with horror, or political satire, or detective fiction. There are movies that are so bland you forget them as soon as you watch them, and movies that are so exceedingly awful that you’ll be mad about them for the rest of your life. The only things they have in common is that, unfortunately, they are all terrible. And they can all be found on the same streaming service.

The 10 Worst Netflix Sci-Fi Movies

