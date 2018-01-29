Another day, another Cloverfield rumor. The third film in the Clover-verse has been all over the release map, it was said to undergo reshoots, and last week a rumor suggested it will be dropped on Netflix in place of a theatrical run. Does this movie exist and will we ever see it? This Sunday will likely be confirmation, as the first trailer is said to drop during the Super Bowl.

A new report from Deadline reveals Netflix is potentially dropping the first footage of the mysterious new Cloverfield movie, rumored at points to be titled God Particle or Cloverfield Station, during the big game on Sunday. That would finally bring confirmation of the reported Netflix deal, meaning we won’t be seeing the new movie in theaters after all. While the film was most recently set to open April 20 (after a billion release changes), another rumor last week suggested Netflix plans to drop the movie online even sooner.

I’ve had my suspicions for some time now that the Super Bowl will bring the first footage of the movie. For one, Paramount dropped a new 10 Cloverfield Lane trailer at the Super Bowl two years ago, building up hype a month from release. But more interesting, the new film’s Alternate Reality Game (ARG) re-launched for the first time since 10 Cloverfield Lane three weeks ago, with new updates and clues rolling out every few days. With the ARG moving along at such a rapid pace, an April release date seems too far off to keep up that momentum.

The new movie, from director Julius Onah, follows a crew of U.S. astronauts who make a shocking discovery in space. It stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Daniel Brühl, Elizabeth Debicki, Zhang Ziyi, and Chris O’Dowd. Keep your eyes peeled on Sunday for the first look, should it arrive. If not, we’ll at least see the first Mission: Impossible – Fallout trailer, the first look at Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper and a new peek at Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, among others.