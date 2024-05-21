Disneyland’s Secret ‘Club 33’ Is Getting Its Own Movie

Hardcore fans of Disneyland love the park, but they dream for years about going to one specific place: Club 33.

The exclusive establishment, first built into the New Orleans Square section of Disneyland in 1967, can only be accessed by paying members and their guests. And membership isn’t cheap; it supposedly costs thousands of dollars a year after an initial membership fee of more than $50,000, according to the Club 33 Wikipedia page.

Although Club 33 is fairly obscure outside the world of Disney maniacs, the company is now developing a movie loosely based on the club. Goosebumps screenwriter Darren Lemke is currently at work on a script for the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the premise of the Club 33 film, which is aimed at capturing “the tone and vibes of Clue and Night at the Museum”:

For Club 33, the story centers on Kim, a young aspiring detective living in present-day New York, who receives a mysterious invite to the highly secretive Club 33. In this case, it’s a magical and exclusive dining club that exists outside of time and space. The club’s members are the greatest and most iconic members from the past: geniuses, royalty and history-makers. When a murder is committed on the premises, the patrons look to Kim to solve it.

What does one get for all that membership money? You get to hang out in Club 33, which has its own restaurant and bar, and also hosts various props from Disney movies. (Amazingly, you still have to pay to eat in the restaurant on top of the membership fees.) Members also get annual passes to the park, plus additional Disneyland tickets for their guests.

Hopefully tickets to the Club 33 movie are significantly less pricy.