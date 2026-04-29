New movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your handy guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. You’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the new Disney-Pixar animated adventure Hoppers, as well as another new animated movie about animals over on Netflix. Plus, check out a handful of newly released horror movies, including Forbidden Fruits.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Hoppers

A passionate, animal-loving college student uses an experimental procedure to implant her mind in the body of a robotic beaver to try to save a local nature habitat in Hoppers. The animated film became available to watch at home on April 28.

Where to watch Hoppers: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

They Will Kill You

A housekeeper at a mysterious New York City high-rise is forced to fight off a brutal satanic cult to rescue her sister in They Will Kill You. The action-horror flick became available to watch at home on April 28.

Where to watch They Will Kill You: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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Exit 8

In Exit 8, a commuter in Tokyo becomes trapped in an endless loop of subway passages where he is confronted by unsettling anomalies. The Japanese indie horror film based on the video game of the same name became available to watch at home on April 28.

Where to watch Exit 8: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Swapped

In Swapped, a small forest creature and a bird, both natural enemies, accidentally swap bodies and must learn to work together to reverse the spell. The animated comedy will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on May 1.

Where to watch Swapped: Netflix.

Forbidden Fruits

In Forbidden Fruits, a toxic coven composed of girlboss salesgirls from a boutique in a Texas mall begins to unravel after a mysterious new member joins their group. The dark comedy became available to watch at home on April 28.

Where to watch Forbidden Fruits: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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