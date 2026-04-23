Wondering how to stream Hoppers at home? Good news: The animated adventure officially has a streaming date.

Disney and Pixar’s latest movie has set a streaming premiere for at-home viewing via rental or purchase.

Released in theaters on March 6, Hoppers is about an animal-loving college student named Mabel who, using an experimental procedure, transfers her mind into a robotic beaver so she can communicate with the local animals. While trying to help save their habitat from being destroyed by the development of a freeway, Mabel accidentally sparks a species-against-species uprising.

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Produced on a $150 million budget, the animated feature has made a total of $368 million at the global box office as of late April 2026.

In our ScreenCrush review of the movie, critic Matt Singer called Hoppers a “rare Pixar disappointment” with a “sweet message and a few funny gags,” writing:

It’s hard to argue that Hoppers isn’t among the weaker films in the studio’s library. It’s an original idea rather than a sequel, but it feels awfully familiar. Or, to put it another way, I’d rank it ahead of their talking dinosaur movie and one of the talking cars movies, but not the others, or the talking fish movies, or any of the talking toy movies.

If you weren’t able to catch Hoppers in theaters, don’t worry—the movie is coming to VOD very soon.

How to Watch Hoppers at Home

Hoppers will be released for at-home viewing on April 28, 2026.

The animated feature will be available to buy or rent on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Fandango at Home for $29.99.

Hoppers will release on physical media such as Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K a few weeks later on June 2, 2026.

Some of the bonus features that will be included in the physical media release include a making-of featurette, bloopers, and deleted scenes.

Is Hoppers on Disney+?

Hoppers is expected to hit Disney+ for subscription streaming sometime over the summer.

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