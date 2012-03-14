Colin Farrell in Talks to Don Armor for ‘Arthur and Lancelot’

Colin Farrell is currently in talks with Warner Bros. to join David Dobkin's 'Arthur and Lancelot.'

Variety reports the actioner was once set to star Kit Harrington ('Game of Thrones') and Joel Kinnaman ('The Killing'), but once the film had been postponed both actors had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, presumably thanks to their duties on their respective TV series.

Now that the budget issues have been cleared, Farrell has begun to talk to the studio about starring in the film. No official synopsis has yet been released.