Colin Farrell Says His Penguin Series Is ‘So Unusual’

The various TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves‘ The Batman seem kind of stalled; the movie opened last spring, and so far we have yet to see any concrete evidence that any of the announced projects that are supposed to come to HBO Max are actually going to happen. (In the interim, Warner Bros.’ parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, has been canceling films and shows left and right, including some from DC, which doesn’t instill you with confidence either.)

One of those projects includes a television show for the film’s version of the Penguin, played by Colin Farrell. Though the series isn’t in production yet, Farrell himself did give a brief update on the show to Collider, revealing that he recently read the script for the first episode. Here was what he had to say about it:

Penguin? Shooting here in New York. I think if it goes ahead, I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz. So yeah, it’ll be, I think six or eight hours. I’m supposed to read episode two and three within the next week.

Tasty and unusual sounds good. The part where he says “if it goes ahead,” sounds less good — and suggests there could be a chance we might not see the show after all. Either way, they’re still working on the project now; let’s hope it does come together. Who wouldn’t want to see Colin Farrell squawking his way through New York City?

The Batman is currently available on HBO Max.