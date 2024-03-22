‘The Batman’ Gets First Spinoff With ‘Penguin’ TV Teaser

They said they were going to make a whole TV show about Colin Farrell’s Penguin from The Batman. And, well, they really did it.

The first teaser for The Penguin is here, and it confirms that yes, this is an entire TV show based around Farrell’s scheming mob boss Oswald Cobblepot. In The Batman, he was one of several DC villains making life miserable for Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. Here, he gets the spotlight in his own spinoff that also stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, and Michael Zegen.

Take a look at the first teaser for the show below...

There isn’t really an official synopsis for the show yet; Max simply describes it as “the next chapter in @TheBatman saga from Matt Reeves.” (Reeves directed and co-wrote The Batman.)

Between Farrell’s heavy prosthetic makeup, thinning hair and Italian accent, plus the Gotham City crime world setting and the fact that the Penguin spends the entire teaser grumbling in a chair ... it’s hard not to get some The Sopranos vibes from this thing. Which is kind of funny; in 25 years, HBO has gone from The Sopranos to The Penguin. Such is the world, I guess.

The Penguin will premiere this fall on Max. A final release date has yet to be announced. And a second film in The Batman franchise from Reeves is still planned, although it was recevently revealed the movie has been delayed by an entire year from next summer to the fall of 2026. This series will have to tide you over until then I suppose.