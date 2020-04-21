Joe Russo Thinks A ‘Community’ Movie Will Happen

Dan Harmon’s NBC comedy Community developed a cult following by the end of its six-season run. Community follows a group of mismatched community college students in a fictional Colorado town known as Greendale. The show was heralded for its use of meta-humor and stellar ensemble cast, which included Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, and Allison Brie. After the show ended, fans lamented the lack of a Community movie.

Before tackling Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers served as executive producers and directors on Community’s first few formative seasons. In a recent interview with Collider, Joe Russo shared that a movie version of Community could absolutely happen in the future. Said Russo:

We’d certainly be willing to do it. We love our 'Community' family. That cast, we’re all still very close to all of them. It’d certainly be schedule-depending for us. But I believe there will be a 'Community' movie, especially now that it’s doing so well on streaming. Someone like Netflix could step up and make that movie.

Russo also noted that that this project could get off its feet with a relatively small budget. Unlike a superhero blockbuster movie like Endgame, Community’s charm has always been in its sized-down approach. “Part of what is so compelling about the show is that it’s very quaint, it’s Greendale as an underdog,” explained Russo. “I don’t think you’d want to suddenly execute it with crazy high production value and set design.” He did admit that a bigger budget would be useful if the movie wanted to include a "genre exploration concept,” a device often employed in the show. Maybe that means we’d get another Wild West-style paintball shootout. We can only hope.

You can stream all six seasons of Community on Netflix.