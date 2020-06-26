It might have ended in 2015, but Parks and Recreation applies a little too well to the era of coronavirus. Consider for example this fan-made supercut that’s making the rounds on social media. It mixes up shots and clips from Parks and Rec with authentic footage from recent town halls in Florida and other states, where locals protested such controversial measures as requiring people to wear masks that could help save their lives and the lives of others

But what about “the 5G?” What about the terrorists? What about the “sex slaves that wear masks?” These folks bring up some trenchant points. Watch the video right here:

Even if the series ended more than five years ago, Parks and Rec already reunited for a socially-distanced special that aired on NBC back in April. (Remember April? It was 12 years ago so your memory may be fuzz.) The show featured almost the entire original cast, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. The special got good reviews but this clip makes us think it wasn’t enough. Can we get a sequel where Poehler and company react in character in real time to these sorts of clips? That would be interesting.

Anyway, wear a mask please. We don’t want to see you in the next one of these Parks and Recreation mashup clips.