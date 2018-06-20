The First Poster and Trailer for ‘Creed II’ Are Here

It’s not written and directed by Ryan Coogler, but I’m still looking forward to Creed II, the sequel to 2015’s franchize revitalizing Rocky spinoff. It’s got Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed and Tessa Thompson as Bianca, the Adrian to Adonis’ Rocky. Plus, Sylvester Stallone is back, now for the eighth time, as Rocky Balboa. Remember when he said he was done playing Rocky in Rocky V? Yeah, that was 28 years ago. We’re all unbelievably old.

MGM and Warner Bros. just debuted the film’s first poster. And here it is:

Creed_II-_Poster loading...

Interestingly, they didn’t go the route of trying to mimic or at least pay homage to either of the Rocky II posters. (Although they did go the route of Creed II instead of Creed 2.) I do like the subtlety of not having the title on the poster, except on Adonis’ boxing trunks.

Michael B. Jordan also revealed the first Creed II trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can't escape your history.

Creed II opens in theaters on November 21.

Gallery - The Best Action Movie Posters in History: